Marshall Heinberg Buys 15,000 Shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Stock

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Director Marshall Heinberg purchased 15,000 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $98,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE CTOS opened at $6.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.42. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, initiated coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Custom Truck One Source has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. 16.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.