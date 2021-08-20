Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:MAV4)

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC (LON:MAV4) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON MAV4 opened at GBX 68 ($0.89) on Friday. Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 59 ($0.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 69 ($0.90). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 66.90. The firm has a market cap of £76.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 Company Profile

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC is a venture capital trust fund specializes in mature and later stage. It seeks to invest in mature small and medium sized companies operating in a range of sectors and AIM/ISDX quoted companies. The fund invests in the United Kingdom. It does not invest more than Â£1 million ($1.2 million) in its companies within one year.

