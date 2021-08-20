Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Purchased by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,926 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.17% of Maximus worth $9,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,178,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,213,000 after purchasing an additional 608,298 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,940,624 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $350,874,000 after purchasing an additional 160,993 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,737,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $240,861,000 after purchasing an additional 36,379 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,450,023 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $127,559,000 after purchasing an additional 252,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,264 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,423,000 after purchasing an additional 159,860 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Bruce Caswell bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.53 per share, for a total transaction of $366,885.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 24,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $2,255,393.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,418,493.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,848 shares of company stock valued at $4,858,744. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on MMS shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

NYSE MMS opened at $84.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.70. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.81. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.30 and a 1 year high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

