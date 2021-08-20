McAdam LLC Acquires Shares of 3,860 iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWY. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 56.1% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,840,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,553,000 after purchasing an additional 661,089 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 133.5% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWY stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $156.46. 106,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,045. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $114.40 and a one year high of $158.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.65.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.