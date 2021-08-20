McAdam LLC Buys 106 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Moderna by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 336,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,176,000 after buying an additional 74,027 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.4% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 38,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 76.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moderna stock traded down $23.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $375.53. 14,198,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,504,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $151.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $297.21. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $4,266,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at $344,425,832.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 308,200 shares of company stock valued at $81,150,258. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.71.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

