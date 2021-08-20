McAdam LLC Has $255,000 Stock Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

McAdam LLC raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000.

BATS:ICVT traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.21. 393,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.35. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18.

