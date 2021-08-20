McAdam LLC Has $314,000 Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

McAdam LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Chemed during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

NYSE:CHE traded up $6.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $466.84. The stock had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,776. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $473.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.47. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $417.41 and a twelve month high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. Chemed had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The firm had revenue of $532.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 7.96%.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total value of $388,937.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,294.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total transaction of $1,492,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,529,265.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,549 shares of company stock worth $4,598,596 over the last three months. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

