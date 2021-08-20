McAdam LLC Has $5 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

McAdam LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $4,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $337.51. 36,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,133. The company has a 50 day moving average of $331.35. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $249.34 and a fifty-two week high of $342.47.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

