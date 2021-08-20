McAdam LLC Increases Position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

McAdam LLC raised its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,725.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 148.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV now owns 136,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,579,000 after acquiring an additional 81,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,855,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIA traded down $2.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,138. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.02. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.25 and a fifty-two week high of $102.50.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

