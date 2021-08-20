McAdam LLC Purchases 102 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 457 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.3% in the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. China Renaissance Securities raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $24.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,737.65. The stock had a trading volume of 19,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,779. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,767.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,575.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

