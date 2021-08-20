McAdam LLC Sells 2,303 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

McAdam LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 141.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 258.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter.

SCHM stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.68. The company had a trading volume of 349,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,235. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.97. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.83 and a 1-year high of $79.58.

