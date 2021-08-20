McAdam LLC Trims Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

McAdam LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,487 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth about $4,839,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in American Express by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 39,140 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in American Express by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 6,924 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.15.

Shares of AXP traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $159.03. 4,245,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,529,646. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $179.67. The stock has a market cap of $126.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.06.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

