McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Acquired by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 14.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $39,000. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $87.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.49. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

