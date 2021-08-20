MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX) & Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Critical Contrast

MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX) and Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get MCX Technologies alerts:

74.7% of Varonis Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of MCX Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Varonis Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MCX Technologies and Varonis Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MCX Technologies N/A -36.00% -27.42% Varonis Systems -31.88% -25.90% -10.98%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MCX Technologies and Varonis Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MCX Technologies $50,000.00 31.05 -$40,000.00 N/A N/A Varonis Systems $292.69 million 20.64 -$94.01 million ($0.85) -66.46

MCX Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Varonis Systems.

Volatility and Risk

MCX Technologies has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Varonis Systems has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for MCX Technologies and Varonis Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MCX Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Varonis Systems 0 1 16 0 2.94

Varonis Systems has a consensus target price of $66.70, indicating a potential upside of 18.07%. Given Varonis Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Varonis Systems is more favorable than MCX Technologies.

Summary

Varonis Systems beats MCX Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

MCX Technologies Company Profile

MCX Technologies Corp. is a customer experience management solutions company. It engages in delivering digital transformation solutions to customer-centric organizations through integrated marketing, data science, analytics, commerce, and machine learning. The firm provides professional and related consulting services through the Collective Experience including brand strategy, pricing science, data science, digital marketing, customer experience management consulting, and implementation and go-to-market execution in support of these strategies. The company was founded by Michael Hinshaw on December 14, 2001 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc. engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns. The company was founded by Yaki Faitelson and Ohad Korkus on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for MCX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.