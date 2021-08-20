MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Insider Keith Cramer Sells 4,250 Shares

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) insider Keith Cramer sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Keith Cramer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Keith Cramer sold 8,500 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $259,165.00.

Shares of NYSE MAX opened at $21.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.10. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.12 and a 52-week high of $70.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -156.50.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $157.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.38 million. On average, analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

MAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the first quarter valued at $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 339.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

