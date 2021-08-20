MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MediaAlpha from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.78.

MAX stock opened at $21.91 on Monday. MediaAlpha has a 1 year low of $21.12 and a 1 year high of $70.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -156.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.10.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $157.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.38 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Keith Cramer sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $50,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,524.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 246,407 shares of company stock worth $9,161,656. Corporate insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAX. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 339.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

