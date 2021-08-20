Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $295.24

Mediclinic International plc (LON:MDC) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 295.24 ($3.86) and traded as low as GBX 286.80 ($3.75). Mediclinic International shares last traded at GBX 287.40 ($3.75), with a volume of 286,634 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.01. The company has a market cap of £2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 295.24.

Mediclinic International Company Profile (LON:MDC)

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers acute care, specialist-orientated, and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 17 hospitals, 2 day case clinics, 3 outpatient clinics, and 110 theatres with approximately 1,893 inpatient beds in Switzerland; 52 hospitals, 10 day case clinics, 8 sub-acute hospitals, and 305 theatres in South Africa and Namibia with approximately 8,792 inpatient beds; and 7 hospitals, 2 day case clinics, 18 outpatient clinics, and 38 theatres with approximately 927 inpatient beds in the United Arab Emirates.

