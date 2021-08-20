Medifast (NYSE:MED) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.700-$14.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Medifast alerts:

NYSE:MED traded down $4.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $218.23. 103,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,145. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $271.00. Medifast has a twelve month low of $139.59 and a twelve month high of $336.99. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.42.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.66. Medifast had a return on equity of 90.26% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medifast will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

In other Medifast news, CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 8,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total transaction of $2,320,957.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,284,324.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 5,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.42, for a total value of $1,598,222.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,552,496.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,481 shares of company stock worth $6,063,747 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.