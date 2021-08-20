MediShares Achieves Market Cap of $10.78 Million (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 20th. During the last seven days, MediShares has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. One MediShares coin can now be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. MediShares has a market capitalization of $10.78 million and $230,704.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00058317 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00014797 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.92 or 0.00828466 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00049657 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002114 BTC.

About MediShares

MediShares (MDS) is a coin. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org . The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

MediShares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

