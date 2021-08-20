MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) Short Interest Down 20.4% in July

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,577,400 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the July 15th total of 3,237,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,201,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of MedMen Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MMNFF traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.28. 7,968,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,522,800. MedMen Enterprises has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.25.

MedMen Enterprises, Inc engages in the cultivation, production, and retailing of cannabis supply chain. It operates growing and manufacturing facilities which use agronomic technology and sustainable techniques. The company was founded by Adam Bierman and Andrew Modlin on May 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Culver City, CA.

