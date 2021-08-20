Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Short Interest Update

Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS MCARY traded down $1.37 on Thursday, reaching $23.26. 9,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,698. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.15. Mercari has a fifty-two week low of $19.30 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.
About Mercari
