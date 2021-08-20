Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) Stock Price Up 10%

Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO)’s stock price rose 10% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. Approximately 156,851 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 291,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The stock has a market cap of C$43.16 million and a PE ratio of -2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.51.

About Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO)

Meridian Mining UK Societas, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining activities in Brazil. The company explores for manganese, gold, copper, and tin deposits. It holds interest in the EspigÃ£o polymetallic project and the Ariquemes tin project located in RondÃ´nia.

