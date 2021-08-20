Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Stake Raised by Acuitas Investments LLC

Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) by 1,057.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,616,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,303,971 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC owned about 10.13% of Mesa Air Group worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the second quarter worth $343,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Mesa Air Group by 159.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 198,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter worth about $4,365,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MESA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.25. 12,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,405. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.92. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $260.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $125.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

