Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MESA LABORATORIES, INC. designs, develops, acquires, manufactures and markets instruments and systems utilized in connection with industrial applications and hemodialysis therapy. “

Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $273.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 369.23 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $276.31. Mesa Laboratories has a 12-month low of $229.00 and a 12-month high of $307.97.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $37.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.92 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 2.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

In other news, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 6,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.67, for a total value of $1,673,360.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,665.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,247,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,594 shares of company stock valued at $8,872,970 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 932,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $252,804,000 after acquiring an additional 114,355 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 514,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $125,267,000 after acquiring an additional 9,803 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,921 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 134,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,379,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 120,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,288,000 after buying an additional 11,256 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

