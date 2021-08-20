Meta Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.34 Million (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. Meta has a total market capitalization of $47.61 million and $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Meta has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Meta coin can now be bought for approximately $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00058869 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003209 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00015182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.70 or 0.00865401 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.29 or 0.00109892 BTC.

About Meta

Meta (MTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . The official website for Meta is mstable.org . Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling Meta

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using US dollars.

