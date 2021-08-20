MetaHash (MHC) Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last Week

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $36.02 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, #MetaHash has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get #MetaHash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00056813 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.58 or 0.00140914 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.62 or 0.00149218 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,705.88 or 1.00081400 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $448.76 or 0.00922123 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,246.20 or 0.06670336 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,906,879,604 coins and its circulating supply is 2,736,839,943 coins. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for #MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for #MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.