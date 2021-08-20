Metaverse ETP Price Up 12.2% Over Last 7 Days (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000413 BTC on major exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $15.27 million and approximately $183,429.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,205.35 or 0.06843156 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.83 or 0.00142668 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

ETP is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,838,941 coins and its circulating supply is 78,838,843 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

