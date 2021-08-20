Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) PT Set at $38.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) has been given a $38.00 price objective by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.92% from the stock’s current price.

MEOH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Methanex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.08.

Get Methanex alerts:

Shares of Methanex stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.42. 5,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,801. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Methanex has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $49.27.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Methanex will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 6.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 2.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 44,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Methanex by 30,080.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. 59.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.