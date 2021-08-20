Michael J. Berthelot Sells 1,800 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $57,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of FDP stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.58. 546,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,451. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.71 and a fifty-two week high of $36.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 12.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 483,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,856,000 after purchasing an additional 54,818 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.5% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 522,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 19.9% in the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 69,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 11,613 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

