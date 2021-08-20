MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $127.50 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) will post sales of $127.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $125.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $129.10 million. MicroStrategy reported sales of $127.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full-year sales of $511.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $510.70 million to $511.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $536.25 million, with estimates ranging from $535.30 million to $537.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MicroStrategy.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSTR shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. cut their price target on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $501.56.

Shares of MSTR traded up $44.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $721.05. 38,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,649. MicroStrategy has a 12-month low of $136.89 and a 12-month high of $1,315.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $626.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 1.44.

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $743.71, for a total transaction of $743,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,687,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,850 shares of company stock worth $18,427,185 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at $436,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 52.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

