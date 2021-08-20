MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.15 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) will post sales of $48.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.90 million. MidWestOne Financial Group posted sales of $47.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full year sales of $197.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $192.60 million to $201.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $182.45 million, with estimates ranging from $180.80 million to $184.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MidWestOne Financial Group.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 13.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:MOFG traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.34. 20,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,474. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.26. MidWestOne Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $33.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.77 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, CEO Charles N. Funk acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOFG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 105,150.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 84.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.