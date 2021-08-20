Millennium Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 88.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,611 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 7.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,326,000 after buying an additional 19,348 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Outset Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Outset Medical by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Outset Medical by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 17.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Nabeel Ahmed purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.13 per share, for a total transaction of $37,130.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,967.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,093,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,960,531.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,172 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,098. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:OM opened at $39.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.32. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05. Outset Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a current ratio of 12.64.

OM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Outset Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Cowen started coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.29.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

