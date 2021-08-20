Millennium Management LLC Increases Position in Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) by 189.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,147 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Altus Midstream were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALTM. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Altus Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Altus Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Altus Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Altus Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Altus Midstream by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTM opened at $64.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 3.90. Altus Midstream has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $72.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.41.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.14). Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 49.70%. The company had revenue of $35.59 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altus Midstream will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 284.36%.

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its assets included approximately 182 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 46 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

