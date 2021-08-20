Millennium Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 55.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,771 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 18.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,513,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,258,000 after buying an additional 385,109 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 184.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 195,301 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries during the first quarter valued at $5,949,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries during the first quarter valued at $5,455,000. Finally, Reilly Herbert Faulkner III lifted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 47.6% during the first quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 337,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,166,000 after purchasing an additional 108,641 shares in the last quarter. 19.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tootsie Roll Industries stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $58.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83 and a beta of -0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.95.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $114.56 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 7.93%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

