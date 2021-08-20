Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 499,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.44% of Savara at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVRA. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Savara in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Savara by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Savara in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Savara by 135.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 11,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Savara in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David A. Ramsay acquired 66,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $78,533.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Savara in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

NASDAQ:SVRA opened at $1.22 on Friday. Savara Inc has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.47. The company has a current ratio of 27.03, a quick ratio of 27.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. On average, analysts forecast that Savara Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

