Millennium Management LLC Sells 37,928 Shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,928 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Landec worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Landec by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Landec by 389.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 58,829 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Landec in the 4th quarter valued at $1,140,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Landec by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Landec by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Landec alerts:

LNDC opened at $10.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.26. Landec Co. has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $311.36 million, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Landec Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Landec from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research raised Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.