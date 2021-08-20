Millennium Management LLC Takes $986,000 Position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCII. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $493,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $740,000. Towerview LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $970,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter worth $985,000. Institutional investors own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HCII opened at $9.68 on Friday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $10.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

