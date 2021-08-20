MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:MNSO opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. MINISO Group has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $35.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.20.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MINISO Group stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) by 2,486.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 10.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.