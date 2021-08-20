MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:MNSO opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. MINISO Group has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $35.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MINISO Group stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) by 2,486.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

