Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target Increased to C$28.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.50 to C$28.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MI.UN. Raymond James upgraded shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$26.25 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$25.94.

TSE MI.UN opened at C$24.09 on Monday. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 12 month low of C$15.84 and a 12 month high of C$25.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$873.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$24.06.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

