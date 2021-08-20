Mirror Protocol (MIR) Trading 23.5% Higher Over Last Week

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.50 or 0.00009198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $350.00 million and $68.81 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirror Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00057144 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.61 or 0.00144252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.97 or 0.00149079 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003993 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,863.62 or 0.99827549 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $451.46 or 0.00922330 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,307.62 or 0.06757422 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirror Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirror Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.