Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Market Cap Achieves $27.19 Million

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $27.19 million and approximately $149,146.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be bought for about $22.26 or 0.00047388 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00058573 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.97 or 0.00140450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.55 or 0.00150200 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,971.02 or 1.00005384 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $429.18 or 0.00913766 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $339.10 or 0.00721967 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,221,646 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.