Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Morgan Stanley

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MCW. Bank of America started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Mister Car Wash currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.63.

NYSE:MCW opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. Mister Car Wash has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,947,156,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,186,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,292,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,419,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

