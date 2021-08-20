Modera Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 34.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 216.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,656,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287,461 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,537,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,207 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 203.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,250,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,672 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 283.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,663,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,784,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,143,000 after buying an additional 350,760 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $152.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.65. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $103.48 and a 1-year high of $155.62.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

