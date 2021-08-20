Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $856,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 98.9% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 522.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $164.62 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $126.00 and a 12-month high of $177.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.61.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

