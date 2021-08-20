Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,149 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 46.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 78,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 24,688 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 63,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 22.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 603.2% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 905,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after acquiring an additional 776,484 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at $808,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PBI shares. Maxim Group upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Sidoti upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of PBI stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.73 and a beta of 2.69. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $15.50.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 129.88% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $899.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

