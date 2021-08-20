Modera Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 500.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 189.0% in the 2nd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000.

BATS NUSC opened at $42.52 on Friday. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $29.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.30.

