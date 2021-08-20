ModiHost (AIM) Trading Up 5% This Week

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. During the last seven days, ModiHost has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. ModiHost has a market capitalization of $168,063.19 and approximately $30,608.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ModiHost coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00057411 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003166 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015183 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.24 or 0.00875204 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002190 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00047512 BTC.

About ModiHost

ModiHost is a coin. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. The official message board for ModiHost is medium.com/@ModiHost . ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . ModiHost’s official website is modihost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

ModiHost Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModiHost directly using US dollars.

