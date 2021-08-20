Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mogo Inc. is a financial technology company. It provides financial health apps to consumers with solutions to manage and control their finances. The company’s products including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid VisaCard(R), digital mortgage experience and the MogoCrypto account. Mogo Inc., formerly known as Mogo Finance Technology Inc., is based in VANCOUVER, Columbia. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Mogo in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Mogo from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded Mogo from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Mogo from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Mogo in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.46.

NASDAQ MOGO opened at $4.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.44. Mogo has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $12.29.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Mogo had a negative return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mogo will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Mogo by 1,579.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 9,474 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Mogo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mogo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mogo by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Mogo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

