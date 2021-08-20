monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Up 7.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)’s share price shot up 7.4% during trading on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $265.00 to $350.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. monday.com traded as high as $327.59 and last traded at $327.59. 1,426 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 121,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $305.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on monday.com from $270.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,180,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,475,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,731,000. 3.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.79.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $70.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.11 million. monday.com’s revenue was up 93.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

monday.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNDY)

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

